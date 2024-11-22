Newsletter Medias
EN

Tackling Child Abuse in Switzerland and worldwide

Every year, millions of children fall victim to violence and abuse. By supporting our efforts, you make it possible to fund projects to protect children from violence and abuse in Switzerland and worldwide.

Donate now
© KEYSTONE/ABIR ABDULLAH

Every day, millions of children experience violence that changes their lives and destroys their futures. We are committed to protecting them and providing them with a fresh start. Your donation can make a difference in Switzerland and around the world by giving these children refuge, support and hope of a better life.

The situation in Switzerland

Every year in Switzerland, between 30,000 and 50,000 children are abused, an alarming figure that does not include unreported cases.

Children under the age of six are especially at risk. They are often isolated and have no access to school, which makes them particularly vulnerable to violence.

The lack of suitable care facilities for victims of violence in Switzerland exacerbates the situation and prevents many vulnerable children from getting the protection they need. Your donation makes all the difference, enabling us to create safe havens and offer children a chance to grow up in a protected environment.

Worldwide

Around the world, millions of children fall victim to violence, exploitation and abuse. Child labour remains one of the main forms of abuse. Worldwide, 160 million children – almost one in 10 – are forced to work, often under dangerous conditions. The situation in Africa and Asia is particularly critical.

Girls are especially at risk of exploitation. Almost one in five girls in low- and middle-income countries are forcibly married and suffer physical and emotional abuse, often denied the right to education, health and freedom.

Violence against children causes serious physical and psychological damage and increases the risk of aggression, substance abuse and criminal behaviour in adulthood. Your donation can provide these children with refuge and concrete solutions to free them from this cycle of suffering.

Every child deserves to grow up in a safe and caring environment. Together we can give thousands of children a better future, safe from violence and abuse. Your support is crucial to breaking the cycle of violence and giving these children a chance to enjoy their childhood.
Miren Bengoa, Director of Swiss Solidarity

Swiss Solidarity during december

From 14 to 20 December, solidarity will be in the spotlight. Many different initiatives will take place throughout Switzerland.

srg ssr
#

If you have any questions or would like to know more about our Foundation, please contact us. We will be happy to answer you.

Contact Form Where to find us
﻿