Tackling Child Abuse in Switzerland and worldwide

The situation in Switzerland

Every year in Switzerland, between 30,000 and 50,000 children are abused, an alarming figure that does not include unreported cases.

Children under the age of six are especially at risk. They are often isolated and have no access to school, which makes them particularly vulnerable to violence.

The lack of suitable care facilities for victims of violence in Switzerland exacerbates the situation and prevents many vulnerable children from getting the protection they need. Your donation makes all the difference, enabling us to create safe havens and offer children a chance to grow up in a protected environment.