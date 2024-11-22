Tackling Child Abuse in Switzerland and worldwide

Worldwide
Around the world, millions of children fall victim to violence, exploitation and abuse. Child labour remains one of the main forms of abuse. Worldwide, 160 million children – almost one in 10 – are forced to work, often under dangerous conditions. The situation in Africa and Asia is particularly critical.
Girls are especially at risk of exploitation. Almost one in five girls in low- and middle-income countries are forcibly married and suffer physical and emotional abuse, often denied the right to education, health and freedom.
Violence against children causes serious physical and psychological damage and increases the risk of aggression, substance abuse and criminal behaviour in adulthood. Your donation can provide these children with refuge and concrete solutions to free them from this cycle of suffering.