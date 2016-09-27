SWISS SOLIDARITY

We are a humanitarian foundation

We raise funds for people in need in Switzerland and abroad.

Working with 25 Swiss partner NGOs, we are able to provide the best possible assistance and guarantee to our donors that we use their donations responsibly and effectively.

Our story began in 1946.

Our founding fathers were two French Swiss radio broadcasters who, along with their listeners, wanted to do something to alleviate the suffering in the aftermath of the Second World War.

We have been an independent humanitarian foundation since 1983, but still have close links to the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR.

Today we are the largest private humanitarian aid donor in Switzerland.