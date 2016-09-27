This site uses cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site,
9 March 2022: National Day of Solidarity for Ukraine
Ukraine - 0800 87 07 07
Call the free number : 0800 87 07 07
© KEYSTONE / AP / EMILIO MORENATTI
For the past several days, Ukraine has been suffering relentless attacks by the Russian army. Hundreds of thousands of refugees, in particular children, women and the elderly, have fled their country to find refuge abroad. Thanks to your donations, we will be able to help them set up a targeted, quality humanitarian response to help the Ukrainian people.
since 1946
SWISS SOLIDARITY
With your donations, we help others
We are a humanitarian foundation
We raise funds for people in need in Switzerland and abroad.
Working with 25 Swiss partner NGOs, we are able to provide the best possible assistance and guarantee to our donors that we use their donations responsibly and effectively.
Our story began in 1946.
Our founding fathers were two French Swiss radio broadcasters who, along with their listeners, wanted to do something to alleviate the suffering in the aftermath of the Second World War.
We have been an independent humanitarian foundation since 1983, but still have close links to the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR.
Today we are the largest private humanitarian aid donor in Switzerland.
We raise funds
Whenever a disaster occurs somewhere in the world, we launch a
fundraising appeal for the victims.
When there is a major disaster we hold a national fundraising day. Our fundraising appeals are supported by the SRG SSR, private radio stations and the print media.
We guarantee that your donation is put to the best possible use
We are able to fund our NGOs’ projects with the money we raise.
Our first priority is ensuring the quality of the projects, and thus the help given to those in need.
This is why we monitor projects, both before committing funds and during the running of the projects.
To do this, we visit the projects and conduct evaluations. Our foundation bodies and auditors also ensure that our foundation is properly run and that funds are spent responsibly and effectively.
Our values
The way our organization is run is marked by transparency, neutrality, autonomy, accountability and solidarity.
Our staff work hard every day to ensure that your donation is used in the best possible way to help people in need and affected by natural disaster.